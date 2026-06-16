Entertainment News | Tripura's Traditional Musical Instrument 'Tripura Sarinda' Receives GI Recognition; CM Manik Saha Calls Its 'proud Moment'

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 16 (ANI): The traditional musical instrument 'Tripura Sarinda' has recieved Geographical Identification (GI) recognition on Tuesday, marking a significant step towards the preservation and promotion of the folk tradition of the state.

The Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, shared the news of GI tag recognition for the state's musical instrument on his X handle. He described the Tripura Sarinda's GI Tag as a "significant step" in strengthening the "rich cultural heritage" of the state.

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Manik Saha wrote, "A Proud Moment for Tripura's Rich Cultural Heritage. The Traditional Tripura Sarinda, a unique indigenous string musical instrument has received Geographical Identification (GI) recognition. The "Tripura Sarinda (Musical Instrument)" will mark a significant step towards preserving and promoting the treasured folk tradition, which will also strengthen the rich cultural heritage of the State."

He continued, "With this achievement, Tripura now has its 4th GI-tagged product. My heartiest congratulation to all the artisans/ musicians involved in this creation. Earlier, Tripura Queen Pineapple, Risha/Pachra (Rignai) and Matabari Peda had already received GI tag recognition."

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https://x.com/DrManikSaha2/status/2066796116364935558

Earlier, in a major historical milestone for the preservation of indigenous craft and cultural identity, the Geographical Indications Registry, Government of India, granted the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) status to four iconic cultural and artisan products from Assam.

The four newly tagged indigenous treasures encompass a rich cross-section of Assam's tribal heritage, musicology, and natural resource craftsmanship - Karbi Anglong Handloom Products, Assam Bihu Pepa, Assam Bamboo Crafts, and Deuri Handloom Products.

The landmark achievement has been supported and facilitated by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

Many of these products are deeply intertwined with the socio-economic fabric of rural communities and represent generations of accumulated traditional knowledge and craftsmanship.

The legal certification marks a triumphant moment for the state's traditional sectors, ensuring unparalleled intellectual property protection, market premiumization, and global visibility for thousands of rural weavers and craftsmen. (ANI)

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