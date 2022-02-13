Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Actor Vibhu K Raghave is undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital in Mumbai.

A few days ago, Vibhu took to his Instagram account and revealed that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

"I am in the hospital. I thought I'd let you know what's going on here. I was sick for the last few days and about two weeks back they found a stage 4 cancer in me which is in an advanced state, which is a rare type and kind of aggressive. I never expected that. In a day, life changed, totally upside down. Nevertheless, we are trying to be strong and we are going ahead with it," he said in the video clip.

After learning about the unfortunate news, fans and members of the TV industry expressed their concern over Vibhu's health and prayed for his recovery.

"Bhai ..come back the strongest man in the room," actor Karanvir Bohra commented.

"Vibhu..sending you lots of love. We all are here for you," actor Heli Daruwala wrote.

In the next video, Vibhu talked about his chemotherapy.

For the unversed, Vibhu is best known for his role in TV show 'Nisha Aur Uske Cousins'. (ANI)

