Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Taylor Lautner is set to return to the world of werewolves, but with a twist this time.

The actor is set to star in and produce a new TV series, Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter, which is currently being developed by Amazon MGM Studios, according to Variety.

According to the publication, the official logline for the series, created by Daisy Gardner, said, "After wrapping the final Twilight film, Taylor Lautner vanished from the spotlight. Fans speculated, tabloids theorized--but the truth is wilder than fiction. Taylor wasn't just taking a mental health break. He was preparing for his real calling... Taylor Lautner: Werewolf Hunter. Playing himself, Taylor is drawn into a secret society of werewolf trackers who need his unique expertise."

"As he navigates his double life--Hollywood actor by day, supernatural warrior by night--Taylor must wrestle with the ultimate irony: fighting the very creatures that made him famous. Between saving the world, reviving his career, and falling in love, he faces the ultimate question: What happens when your biggest role becomes your greatest enemy?" it added.

The series is produced by Tornante, the independent studio behind hits like BoJack Horseman. Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who also directed Scream (2022) and Scream VI, will also direct and serve as executive producers.

Taylor Lautner rose to fame in the five Twilight Saga films, which earned over $3 billion worldwide. The actor has also appeared in films like The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, Abduction, and The Ridiculous 6, as well as TV shows like Scream Queens and Cuckoo. (ANI)

