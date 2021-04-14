New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Actor-author Twinkle Khanna on Wednesday shared a picture of herself in pyjamas and expressed her desire to wear bodycon dresses, crop tops, and glitter eye-shadow, as she is now tired of her "forgiving" clothes.

The 'Mrs Funnybones' author took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself along with a caption that seemed to have taken a U-turn from her "pyjamas are forgiving" stance, which was the title of her third book.

In the caption, she wrote, "This is my hostage smile and hiding behind it is a desperate monologue. Why the hell did I write 'Pyjamas are Forgiving' and manifest a world for myself where I stay all day long in the damn things. I am tired of forgiving clothes."

Adding a dose of her signature humour, Twinkle added, "Give me the body con dress and damn the stomach rolls. Give me crop tops and glitter eyeshadow. I promise to wear every unforgiving sartorial contraption while shouting 'Go Corona Go' as long as we can all get out!! #backtothefuture #donttakeitseriously #safetyfirstforall."

On the personal front, Twinkle and her husband Akshay Kumar had welcomed their daughter Nitara in 2012. The star couple got married in 2001 and also have a son named Aarav, who was born in 2002.

On the work front, Twinkle has starred in movies like 'International Khiladi', 'Baadshah', 'Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan', among others. Currently, she is a producer, popular columnist, author, and interior designer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)