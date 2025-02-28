Los Angeles [US], February 28 (ANI): The third season of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is currently in making.

On Friday, Prime Video announced that Jamie Campbell Bower and Eddie Marsan have joined the cast of the upcoming season. Bower will be a series regular, while Marsan will appear in a recurring role.

Widely considered one of Britain's brightest stars, with a career spanning theatre, TV and film, Jamie Campbell Bower is also an accomplished musician who has toured Europe and America. He is widely known for his incredible performance as Henry Creel/Vecna in Stranger Things. Other TV appearances include playing Mick Jagger in Urban Myths: Mick & Margaret, Christopher Marlow in Will, King Arthur in Camelot, the voice of Skiff in the wonderful Thomas & Friends, and 11-12 in the remake of The Prisoner alongside Sir Ian McKellen, as per Prime Video.

Eddie Marsan is the recipient of two BIFA Awards for his role in Mike Leigh's features Vera Drake and Happy Go Lucky, as well several international critics and festival awards.

On expanding the show, Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, said, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to captivate audiences worldwide, and we're thrilled that a third season is underway."

"The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what's to come with stories that have left us enchanted and enthralled. We look forward to continuing this epic journey for our global customers, delving even deeper into the legendary tales that shaped Middle-earth," Vernon added.

Last year, in an interview with ANI in Singapore, showrunner JD Payne talked about his plans to expand 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' series. He shared that season 3 is already in the works. "No comment, but I can say we are working on it. We are deep in the process creatively of sort of queuing the boulder from the mountain and figuring out exactly what it's going to be. But stay tuned," Payne shared. (ANI)

