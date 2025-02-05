Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): Two women have filed lawsuits against Sean "Diddy" Combs, accusing him of sexual assault, abuse, and coercion, Billboard reported.

The lawsuits were filed in New York and describe multiple incidents that allegedly took place in the 1990s.

According to the publication, the first woman, who says she was an active member of New York's hip-hop industry, claimed that she was drugged and forced into sexual activity at Combs' parties. She also alleged that she was sexually assaulted at a "shadow party" at a New York bar and later at the Limelight nightclub, where she was taken to a Trump Hotel penthouse and assaulted by Combs' security guard while Combs watched. She also added that she was alledgedly forced to take drugs and "engage in a group sex activity that [they] did not want to participate in."

The second woman, also part of the hip-hop scene in New York, describes a similar incident at the Limelight. She alleges that she and a friend were taken to the Trump Hotel, drugged, and forced into sexual acts while Combs watched. She also claims that she was raped by a club promoter at Combs' direction.

Additionally, the second woman says she was hired as a bottle-service attendant at a party hosted by Combs in the Hamptons in 1997. She alleges that she was encouraged to drink from coolers, offered marijuana, and then began slipping in and out of consciousness. She claims that during this time, she was sexually assaulted and raped by Combs' associates while Combs was present.

Meanwhile, Combs' legal team has denied the allegations, calling them "publicity stunts." In a statement to Billboard, they said, "Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone-man or woman, adult or minor."

Combs is currently in jail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, awaiting his criminal trial set to begin on May 5. He faces multiple charges, including running a criminal enterprise, drugging victims, and using violence to silence them. If convicted, he could face life in prison. (ANI)

