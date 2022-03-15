Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): American singer-actor Tyrese Gibson is all set to share screen space with Harvey Keitel in 'Hard Matter'.

Welcoming Tyrese on board, Wonderfilm's Saxon and Bowler said in a joint statement, "Tyrese coming on board Hard Matter has been amazing. He's brought an elevated energy to set, and we are thrilled each day as this production progresses."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming action thriller is written and directed by Justin Price.

It is sen in America "divided by quadrants and where a power-hungry corporation takes over the prison system and criminals as the new law enforcers inflict capital punishment to regain their place in society."

Meanwhile, Gibson is developing the Teddy Pendergrass biopic, which will be produced by Donald De Line, Lee Daniels, and Voltron Pictures. (ANI)

