Entertainment News | UK-based Motion Pulse Unveils 7 Songs, 3 Film Projects in India; Randeep Hooda, Sham Kaushal Mark Presence at Event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): UK-based entertainment company Motion Pulse officially entered the Indian market with a launch event at the JW Marriott, Juhu, Mumbai. Partnering with Gingi Music, the company introduced a slate of seven music releases and three upcoming film projects, highlighting its strategic plans for expansion and creative collaboration in India's rapidly evolving entertainment landscape.

The launch event brought together several prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, music, and entertainment. The Thursday evening was graced by actors Randeep Hooda, filmmaker Deepak Tijori, renowned filmmaker Anil Sharma, celebrated action director Sham Kaushal, noted lyricist Kumar, actors Deepraj Rana and Prashant Narayanan, along with other distinguished guests from the entertainment fraternity.

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Speaking at the event, Rana Bhatia, CEO of Motion Pulse in a press note, said, "India is home to extraordinary creative talent and a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape. We believe this is the right time to build meaningful collaborations that connect Indian creativity with global opportunities. Our vision is to create a platform that nurtures talent, encourages original storytelling, and builds content that resonates with audiences across borders."

A major highlight of the evening was the announcement of "Monster Minds," directed by Sunil Sirvaiya, which is scheduled to go on floors in July 2026. The project forms part of Motion Pulse's broader film slate and reflects the company's commitment to developing original and talent-driven content.

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The collaboration with Gingi Music and acclaimed composer Anjan Bhattacharya further reinforces Motion Pulse's focus on music, films, artist development, and creative partnerships that can reach audiences in both India and international markets. (ANI)

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