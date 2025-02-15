Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Veteran actor Jeetendra met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari at the politician's Nagpur residence on Saturday.

Taking to his X handle, Minister Nitin Gadkari shared a video of his meeting with the 'Farz' actor. In the clip, the duo were seen having a conversation which was followed by a photo session at the residence.

For the occasion, while Jeetendra wore an all-cream-coloured outfit, which included a jacket and pants. He complemented his outfit with bracelets and sunglasses, the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was seen in an embroidered Kurta-Pyjama set.

While sharing the video of their interaction, Gadkari wrote, "Famous actor Shri Jitendra ji visited Nagpur residence today."

In December, last year, Jeetendra met with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, during the screening of the film 'The Sabarmati Report' at Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament Complex Library.

After watching the film with renowned dignitaries from the political field, Jeetendra told the media, "I told PM Modi that I have spent 50 years in the film industry, and for the first time because of my daughter, I have watched a movie with PM. PM Modi told me that I am also watching the first film after becoming the Prime Minister."

Proclaimed as 'Jumping Jack' of Bollywood, Jeetendra is known as one of the most successful stars of Indian cinema. He was born as Ravi Kapoor in Amritsar, Punjab on April 7, 1942.

Jeetendra started his career with V Shantaram's 'Geet Gaya Patharon Ne'. The T-shirt and white shoes became his trademark. His film 'Farz' emerged as a blockbuster. Later, he acted in 'Caravan' and 'Humjoli', in which Jeetendra had more dance numbers.

Apart from this, he also impressed the audience with his performance in 'Bidaai', Gulzar's 'Khushboo', 'Nagin' opposite Reena Roy, and Rajkumar Kohli's horror thriller 'Jaani Dushman', among others.

Whether it is his badminton-style sporty dancing in 'Dhal Gaya Din', the hook dance steps in 'Naino Mein Sapna' and the PT style dancing in 'Taki Taki,' the Jumping Jack of Bollywood nailed it all.

Jeetendra has two children - Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor - who are also prominent faces in the entertainment industry. (ANI)

