Santa Monica (US), Dec 7 (AP) Bob Dylan's entire catalog of songs, which reaches back 60 years and is among the most prized next to that of the Beatles, is being acquired by Universal Music Publishing Group.

The deal covers 600 song copyrights including “Blowin' In The Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin',” and “Knockin' On Heaven's Door,” “Tangled Up In Blue."

Dylan has sold more than 125 million records globally. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, the first songwriter to receive such a distinction.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. (AP)

