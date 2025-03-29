Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 29 (ANI): Superstar Ram Charan turned 40 on March 27. He celebrated his birthday with a close-knit group of attendees in an intimate ceremony, including only close family and friends.

Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela, shared a series of pictures from the birthday bash on Saturday. The pictures included adorable snaps of the 'Game Changer' actor with Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi and actor Nagarjuna, who attended the event.

Also Read | Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2025: Bhumi Pednekar Walks the Ramp for Fashion Designer Amit Aggarwal's Unique Collection (Watch Video).

In one of the pictures, Ram is seen posing with his wife Upasana and actor Chiranjeevi at a special photobooth. Surekha Konidela is also in the frame.

The actor sported a long beard and was seen in a deep blue shirt at his birthday bash, whereas Upasana donned a beautiful pink dress for the event.

Also Read | 'The Bhootnii' Trailer Out: Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari and Sunny Singh-Starrer Is All About Ghosts, Gadgets and Guns.

While sharing the pictures, Upasana wrote, "March 27th - Forever grateful. Thank u all for making it so special."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHxrhDBzrou/?img_index=1

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ram Charan will be next seen in the film Peddi. The makers revealed its title on the actor's 40th birthday. The movie is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

In the first-look posters of the movie, Ram Charan embraces a raw and intense persona. His piercing gaze, untamed beard, messy hair, and nose ring give him a menacing aura.

Charan's character emanates a fierce and earthy vibe, wearing a striped red shirt and smoking a cigar.

The second poster provides a deeper look into his role. It shows Charan holding an old cricket bat in a rustic village stadium lit by floodlights, hinting at the film's rural setting and intense themes.

The director shared the posters on social media, writing a heartfelt message to Charan, "Happy Birthday my Dear @AlwaysRamCharan Sir..In one word you are Gold Sir. Thank you for everything Sir."

https://x.com/BuchiBabuSana/status/1905105945639989507?

The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada superstar Shiva Raj Kumar and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles. The movie will also star 'Mirzapur' fame Divyenndu in a prominent role. The makers have earlier unveiled the actor's first look from the upcoming movie.

'Peddi' is bankrolled by director Sukumar's home banner, Sukumar Writings, and the music is composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan was last seen in the much-discussed film Game Changer, directed by S Shankar, which also starred Kiara Advani in the lead role. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)