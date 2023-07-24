Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame contestant Urfi Javed has never been low-key discussing her private life. On Monday, she opened up about getting lip fillers since she was 18.

She also shared pictures showing how the surgeries had gone wrong several times.

Also Read | They Cloned Tyrone Movie Review: John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris' Hilarious Sci-Fi Joint is an Absurdist Delight! (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Sharing with you all my lip filler journey. I’ve been getting lip fillers since the age of 18, I didn’t have that much money back then but I always felt my lips were too thin and I wanted bigger fuller lips. I went to dermat deni we’re ready to do it for less and these were the results at times! I had to get them dissolved and mind it it’s the most painful thing ever," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvEYIE6MA_k/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

Also Read | India Couture Week 2023: Bhumi Pednekar to Turn Showstopper for Varun Bahl.

On a closing note, she urged everyone to do proper research before undergoing any cosmetic procedure.

"I’m not telling people to not get them but In fact what I’m trying to say is just be careful while getting fillers or Botox. I still very much have lip fillers just that I know what suits my face and I know now less is more. Encouraging everyone to thoroughly research before going to any doctor. I actually recommend fillers to everyone, if you have some insecurities about your face or body instead of hating yourself or your face it’s just better to opt for fillers or surgeries but but but from a very good doctor only," she wrote.

The post garnered lots of reactions. Many applauded Urfi for being honest.

"Candid personality," a social media user commented.

"You have guts," another one wrote.

Recently, Urfi opened up about getting undereye fillers after facing constant trolling for her dark circles.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)