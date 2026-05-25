Entertainment News | 'Uttar Da Puttar' Release Date Announced: Comedy Film to Hit Cinemas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): Promodome Motion Pictures has officially announced the release date of its upcoming comedy entertainer 'Uttar Da Puttar.'

The film is slated to arrive in cinemas on July 24, 2026.

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The announcement was made on Monday, through trade analyst Taran Adarsh's official X account.

Along with the update, the makers also unveiled a promotional poster for the film.

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https://x.com/taran_adarsh/status/2058827994014404792?

Described as a "laughter riot," 'Uttar Da Puttar' is produced by Sandiip Kapur and Priya Kapur under the banner of Promodome Motion Pictures.

The film is written and directed by Ravinder Siwatch, while Sandiip Kapur has been credited as the creative force behind the comedy entertainer.

Sharing the announcement, the makers stated, "COMEDY FILM 'UTTAR DA PUTTAR' RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT... Get ready for a laughter riot... Promodome Motion Pictures presents #UttarDaPuttar, a comedy entertainer by Sandiip Kapur... Arriving in cinemas on 24 July 2026."

With the release date now locked, 'Uttar Da Puttar' joins the lineup of Hindi comedy films scheduled for theatrical release in 2026. (ANI)

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