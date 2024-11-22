Panaji (Goa) [India], November 22 (ANI): Uttarakhand Film Development Council has participated in the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) at the Film Bazaar in Goa.

The new Film Policy 2024 launched by the Uttarakhand State Government was discussed in the Knowledge Series on Friday. The title of the Knowledge Series was 'Building Film Friendly Uttarakhand - Initiatives - Incentives - and the Role of Stakeholders.' While discussing, film actor and director Anant Mahadevan Narayan, who was present on the stage, said that Uttarakhand has a simple shooting process, which should be appreciated.

Anant Mahadevan shared his experience from permission to shooting his film in Uttarakhand till the completion of the shooting and also praised every kind of help given by the local people. "He told that just a month ago he has shot his film "Past Tense" in Uttarakhand, which stars Paresh Rawal, Aditya Rawal, Adil Hussain etc. He said that the state government should also prepare a digital app for the shooting location, this will promote the shooting location of the state more," as per the press release.

Actor Amit Sial shared his experiences during the shooting of his film 'Tikadam' shot in Khurpatal, Nainital district of Uttarakhand. He said that he will always remember the state of Uttarakhand and the warm nature of its people. He said that whenever he gets a chance, he would like to shoot in Uttarakhand again. He praised the new film policy. He said that the film policy is very attractive, other film producers and directors should also come to Uttarakhand for shooting.

Actress Shruti Pawar told about her first shooting experience in Dehradun and said that today the state government is encouraging national and international level films in the state in every way through the film policy. Describing Uttarakhand as "No less than Switzerland", he said that there are many shooting locations here in the name of shooting locations and the state government is also cooperating fully. He praised the Chief Minister of the state, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami ji, that he has implemented a new film policy by making positive efforts regarding the film industry. He described the "Uttarakhand Film Policy 2024" as an important step for the future.

Film producer Anupam Sharma from Australia said that he is producing a biopic on the famous country singer Bobby Cash of Indian origin, resident of Australia. Half of the shooting of this film will be done in Australia and half in Uttarakhand. This will give international recognition to Uttarakhand. He praised the efforts being made by the state government. He also praised the efforts being made by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the film world.

Detailed information about Uttarakhand Film Policy 2024 was given by Dr. Nitin Upadhyay, Joint Chief Executive Officer and Nodal Officer of Uttarakhand Film Development Council. He said that the new Film Policy 2024 has been implemented in accordance with the guidance and vision of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He said that the new film policy focuses on the principle of 3T (Talent-Technology and Training).

Dr Upadhyay informed that the work of creating location and resource directory is already underway in Uttarakhand. A national website is being made under Indian Cine Hub, an institution of Government of India, in which the locations and resources of Uttarakhand are being updated. Film industry is being developed at the local level. Work is being done keeping in mind the creation of employment related to films at the local level. The Knowledge Series was conducted by senior IRS officer, Chief Income Tax Commissioner Bhopal, Maya Maheshwari.

On this occasion, Joint Chief Executive Officer of the Council, Dr. Nitin Upadhyay presented mementoes to all the guests on the stage.(ANI)

