Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Actor Vaani Kapoor is all set to play the lead role opposite Ajay Devgn in 'Raid 2'.

Touted to be one of the most awaited sequels, the film went on the floor on January 6 in Mumbai

Raid 2 is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first instalment. The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

The film will be extensively shot in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

'Raid' was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was based on a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the film.

Actor Ravi Teja on Saturday gave the mahurat clap for Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Raid 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay dropped a picture from the mahurat shot. In the image, Ajay and Ravi Teja are seen sharing smiles.

"New Case, New Beginning! #Raid2 officially kicked off today, and the energy on set was nothing short of electrifying! Shukriya @raviteja_2628, for gracing the mahurat shot," he captioned the post.

The film will release theatrically on November 15.

In the coming months, Vaani will be seen headlining two diversely different projects - Maddock Films, 'Sarvagunn Sampanna'.

The film will supposedly be set in the 90s with Vaani essaying the role of a porn star lookalike.

The film promises to be a laughter-filled ride with a unique storyline set in the 90s. The film blends comedy and social commentary, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary issues with a touch of nostalgia.

Apart from that, she also has Yash Raj Films OTT show, a gritty crime thriller, 'Mandala Murders'. (ANI)

