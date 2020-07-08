New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Posting a priceless picture of former Indian cricketer Saurav Ganguly from India's 2002 Natwest series win against England, actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to the legendary cricketer.

Dhawan took to his Instagram stories to post the picture in which Ganguly is seen celebrating the win with his jersey in his hand.

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Over Naagin 5! Karan Patel Drops the Ultimate Truth Bomb on How He Landed the Role of Mr Bajaj.

"2002 Natwest series win in lords @souravganguly This image is etched in my memory forever. Conquering on foreign soil. No guts no glory #happybirthdaydada Can never forget that @mohammadkaif87 and @yuvisofficial partnership," he wrote in the caption.

Wishes poured from all corners for the former skipper as he turned 48 today.

Also Read | Yaara Teaser: Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh's Crime Drama About Friendship Looks Like an Interesting Watch for Friendship Day 2020.

The former skipper played 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India. The left-handed batsman scored 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career.

The Prince of Kolkata later went on to become the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and now has been appointed as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in October last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)