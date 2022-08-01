New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, along with the makers of their upcoming film 'Bawaal' shared a heartfelt note as they wrapped up the last schedule of the film.

Taking to Instagram, director and producer Ashwini Iyer Tiwary shared a post, which reads, "A BAWAAL NOTE. As we finished making our beautiful story 'Bawaal'. We want to thank all our partners who have shown so much of love and oneness in making this story their own and walking the path till the end. It was a very difficult shoot but when there are smiling faces it makes the director go on. Thank you Sajid Nadiadwala & Wardha Nadiadwala for believing in this story we shared with you on a bright full moon day. Thank-you for believing in Earthsky and making us your partners. The collaboration has been such a joy and we look forward for many more. Thank-you Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor and every actor who made Bawaal shine with their on-screen presence. Thank-you to all our talented partners in all departments who relentlessly never gave up in the most challenging situation."

"Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Bawaal' starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor directed by Nitesh Tiwari, story by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Written by Nitesh Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra, Shreyas Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It's been a joy to see Bawaal unfold and we are looking forward to share our passion to the world on April 7, 2023. Gratitude Team Earthsky Pictures," the note added.

The 'Coolie No.1' actor along with Janhvi Kapoor, shared the note on their Instagram story.

'Bawaal' marks the first on-screen collaboration of Varun and Janhvi with director Nitesh Tiwari, the film went on floors in April in Lucknow and the team later travelled to Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

The 'Roohi' actor headed back to Mumbai, after completing her part of the film later in July.

The film is slated to release on April 7, 2023.

Apart from 'Bawaal', Varun will also be seen in Amar Kaushik's next directorial, a horror comedy film 'Bhediya' alongside Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on November 25, 2023.

On the other hand, Janhvi was recently seen in Aanand L Rai's production 'Good Luck Jerry', which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar,

Along with that, she has her father Boney Kapoor produced 'Mili' and Karan Johar's production 'Mr and Mrs Mahi', alongside Rajkummar Rao in her kitty. (ANI)

