Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal are expecting their first child together.

The 36-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram on Sunday and posted a picture with Natasha showing off her baby bump.

Also Read | BAFTA Awards 2024: Deepika Padukone To Join Global Stars as One of the Presenters at the Prestigious Event.

"We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love. #myfamilymystrength," Dhawan wrote in the caption.

Several industry colleagues, including actors Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Karan Johar, sent their best wishes to the couple.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's Political Party Tamizhaga Vetrik Kazhagam Aiming for 2026 Assembly Elections, To Hold Office Bearers' Meet on Feb 19!.

Dhawan will be next seen in action drama "Baby John", scheduled for release in theatres on May 31. The actor is also awaiting the premiere of his OTT series "Citadel India", co-starring Ruth Prahbhu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)