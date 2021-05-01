Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): As the country goes through a rough phase due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan penned a thought-provoking note and said that 'we are all in this together'.

The 'Student of The Year' star took to Instagram and shared the message.

He said, "If we all survive this, as I hope we shall, remember that when it came down to it, we didn't fight for land or weapons or house or jewellery."

"We didn't fight for concert tickets or fancy designations or religions or politics. We didn't fight for shares in a company or a seat at the table. We didn't fight for business class tickets or the keys to a house by the beach. When all this is over, remember, that we fought for air," added Dhawan.

Taking to the caption, the 'Coolie No 1' star stated, "We are in this together."

Celebrity followers including Katrina Kaif and more than 1.8 lakh followers liked the post.

Aparshakti Khurana chimed into the comments section and wrote, "Very well said paaji. This breaks my heart each day a million times," and added a broken heart emoticon. A total of 4,01,993 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,91,64,969, the Union Health Ministry reported on Saturday.

With 3,523 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 2,11,853. Currently, there are 32,68,710 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. (ANI)

