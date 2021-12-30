Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): As Arjun Kapoor is currently battling COVID-19, his close friend Varun Dhawan sent out recovery wishes to the 'Two States' actor.

On Thursday, Arjun took to Instagram and uploaded a special video featuring his moments from 2021.

Also Read | Sundance Film Festival 2022: Eligible Attendees to Be Offered Booster Shots.

Alongside the clip, he expressed his gratitude, writing, "Thank you 2021. Coming thru 2022 #WorkInProgress."

Reacting to Arjun's post, Varun dropped a 'get well soon' wish in the comment box.

Also Read | Palm Springs Film Fest Canceled for 2022 Due to Rising COVID-19 Cases.

"Get well soon Ak," Varun commented.

Fans have also prayed for Arjun's speedy recovery.

"Proud of you. Get well soon Arjun," a social media user wrote.

Arjun along with his sister Anshula Kapoor, cousin Rhea Kapoor, and brother-in-law Karan Boolani tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Arjun had contracted COVID-19 in 2020 too. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)