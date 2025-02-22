Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Varun Dhawan dropped a funny behind-the-scenes video from the sets of his upcoming film 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' on Thursday. He was joined by the director Shashank Khaitan in the clip.

The 'Badla' actor will be starring in some of the highly anticipated films of Bollywood in the coming years which includes Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Border 2.

Also Read | 'Makes Life Little Harder': Trans Actress Hunter Schafer Reveals New Passport Changed Her Gender to 'Male' Following Donald Trump's Return as US President (Watch Video).

Recently, Varun has been quite active on social media, giving his fans updates on his upcoming projects. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a video in which he was seen with director Shashank Khaitan.

In the clip, the actor humorously introduces the characters of Sunny and Sanskari while keeping Tulsi Kumari's identity under wraps.

Also Read | What Is 'Chhaava' Movie Age Rating? Videos of Kids From Theatres Watching Vicky Kaushal's Film Go Viral - Are Children Allowed To Watch U/A 16+ Rated Movies?.

"Guys, we are on the sets of Sunny Sanskari. Tulsi Kumari we can't reveal right now. But Sunny & Sanskari are here."

'Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari' is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the movie is slated to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.

Actor Varun Dhawan also shared an adorable behind-the-scenes photo with actor Suny Deol from the set of Border 2.

In the photo, the duo are seen sitting on a military tanker while posing for the shot.

Varun donned a white vest along with a blue shirt. He complimented his outfit with brown pants, black sports shoes, and sunglasses. Sunny Deol wore a blue shirt and green cargo for the photo.

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' is set to be a grand cinematic spectacle with a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol reprising his legendary role, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)