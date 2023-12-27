Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday said he has completed work on the Kerala schedule of his 18th feature film.

The 36-year-old actor shared the update on his Instagram page.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Spotted Leaving Mumbai Airport for New Year Vacation (Watch Video).

"Thank u Kerala. Sched wrap #vd18 (sic)" Varun captioned a series of pictures of the Kerala backwaters at sunset.

The currently untitled movie is being directed by Kalees.

Also Read | Koffee With Karan Season 8: Sharmila Tagore Shares Son Saif Ali Khan's Childhood Caper, Actress Says 'He Was Not a Brat, but Caused Anxiety All Around'.

"Jawan" director Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan are producing the film through their banner A For Apple Studios.

Co-produced by Murad Khetani, the currently untitled project also stars Wamiqa Gabbi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)