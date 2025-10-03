Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): The National Holiday on October 2 has played a crucial role in giving a strong start to Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's latest film, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film registered a bumper opening at the box office, minting Rs 10.11 cr.

Sharing Day 1 collection of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', trade analyst Taran Adarsh on X wrote, "#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari opened on expected lines on Thursday... Gathered momentum as the day progressed, with strong spot bookings pushing it into double digits - aided by the #Dussehra - #GandhiJayanti holiday."

However, he added that the film's business has faced some impact due to the strong performance of Kantara: Chapter 1, particularly outside metro areas and across South India.

"#SSKTK's business has been impacted by #KantaraChapter1, particularly *beyond the metros* and across #SouthIndia. The film now needs to register solid gains on Saturday and Sunday to post a respectable *extended weekend* total. #SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari [Week 1] Thu Rs 10.11 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice," Adarsh noted.

'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, has been facing a box office clash with Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. Though the strong performance of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' has slightly impacted the box office numbers of Varun's film, both releases continue to attract audiences to theatres.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Varun opened up about his experience working in the film.

He shared, "I have a lot of memories. We were shooting for 'Panwadi' and 'Bijuria'. There is a scene where Maniesh Paul, I, Janhvi, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and the entire cast are together. And there is a scene in the garden....We were all so happy with our acting that we used to laugh in between. Aur Janhvi ki eb baar hansi chut jaaye to fir vo chalti rehrti thi jab tak Shashank (Khaitan) daant na de. And he scolded all of us. Because we were behaving like kids, but that scene is my favourite scene of the film....I think the whole cast has a lot of fun when they're together."

Maniesh Paul also plays a key role in the film, adding to the vibrant ensemble cast. (ANI)

