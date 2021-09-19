Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): Actor Varun Sharma is super happy to host the matches of the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Sharing his excitement about IPL, Varun said, "Cricket is the sport we all live for. As a kid who has grown up in 90s India, we breathe, live the sport. It's such an exciting opportunity for me to do this. My live commentary is bound to be full of heart because I will speak to the audience as a fellow cricket buff.

Varun, who is best known for his comedy roles in films said he will also try to add a dash of humour to his hosting skills.

"This is not a role so a lot of the humour will be impromptu. There will be no script either. This is one of the first times that people will get a glimpse into who I am in my drawing-room on a match day. I am so thrilled to be doing this and can't wait for this to start," he added.

The IPL 2021 season will resume later today with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians locking horns against each other in the UAE. (ANI)

