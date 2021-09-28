Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Actor Varun Sharma is all praises for former West Indies batsman Brian Lara.

Varun, who has turned commentator with 'Hotstar Dosts' for IPL 2021, recently met Brian Lara in the UAE.

Opening up about his meet with the cricket legend, Varun said, "They said legends are great for a reason. Brian Lara is so kind and warm. I was obviously excited to see him and he gauged that I have followed his work keenly. He was wonderful. We chatted about cricket and who's faring well this season. His experience and expertise made me realise a lot of keen things which I had overlooked. I hope to see him again through the next few days."

Apart from Varun, comedian Zakir Khan is also a part of Disney+Hotstar's cricket session. (ANI)

