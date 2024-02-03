Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) "Operation Valentine", featuring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, will hit the screens on March 1, Sony Pictures International Productions has announced.

Inspired by true events, the upcoming film is a Telugu-Hindi action drama. It marks the feature directorial debut of ad-filmmaker and cinematographer Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.

Sony Pictures International Productions shared the release date of the movie on its official Instagram page.

"The date is locked for the big mission! #OperationValentine Missile landing in theatres on MARCH 1st, 2024. Massive release worldwide in Telugu & Hindi," the post read.

"Operation Valentine" is written by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, Aamir Khan, and Siddharth Raj Kumar.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda of Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment. PTI

