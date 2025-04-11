Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): The much-talked-about biopic 'Phule', which is based on the lives of social reformers Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule, has faced a delay in its release after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked the makers to remove a couple of scenes that mention caste-related terms.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar, on Friday, led a protest against the Censor Board in response to the decision.

The film was scheduled to release on April 11, coinciding with Phule's birth anniversary; however, it was postponed due to the board's orders.

While speaking to ANI, Prakash Ambedkar strongly opposed the move and said the cuts would affect the "film's purpose."

"If those scenes are removed from Phule, the purpose of the film is lost. We are raising our voice against the arbitrary actions of the Censor Board. If they order the cuts, we will protest at their office," he told ANI.

The film stars Pratik Gandhi as Jyotirao Phule and Patralekhaa as Savitribai Phule. It is produced by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions.

Meanwhile, the makers have yet to announce a new release date. (ANI)

