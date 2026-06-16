Entertainment News | Veer Pahariya, Varun Sharma to Star in Mahesh Bhatt-presented 'Naam - To Live is War'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma will be seen headlining Sidhaant Sachdev's action thriller 'Naam', which is presented by ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

The film's name draws inspiration from Mahesh Bhatt's blockbuster 'Naam' (1986). 'Naam - To Live is War' is not a remake. It is based on an original script by Sidhaanth Sachdev, Suhrita Das and Shweta Bothra, who have penned it under the creative supervision of Mahesh Bhatt, read a press note.

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Though the film's plot is still under wraps, 'Naam - To Live is War' will see Veer Pahariya as the protagonist. The makers have revealed that he will be playing the role of an angry-young man with grey shades and Varun Sharma will be stepping into the shoes of a fierce antagonist.

Talking about first-time producers, Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay, Mahesh Bhatt shed light on what helps youngsters in the long run who take on the mantle. He said, "This is a business that demands resilience. This field is about attitude more that aptitude. What will make their narrative different is their courage to be themselves. They should have audacity and follow their heart."

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Talking about Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma coming together for the project, Mahesh Bhatt said, "They are far more cinematically literate than we were. They have the thirst and urgency to create a place for themselves under the sun. If their collective drive can be used and funnelled down then they will have a unique film in their hands." (ANI)

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