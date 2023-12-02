Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2 (ANI): Veteran actor Junior Mehmood, known for his roles in films like 'Kati Patang' and 'Aan Milo Sajna' among others, is currently battling with stage four cancer.

Jr Mehmood's close friend Salam Kazi told ANI, "He was ill for 2 months and initially we thought that he might have some minor problem but after that suddenly his weight started decreasing. And when the medical reports came, it said there was cancer in the liver and lungs and a tumour in the intestine and he has also developed jaundice. So the treatment going on, but the doctors said it's a stage four cancer."

Also Read | Annapoorani Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Nayanthara and Jai's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Actor Johnny Lever also paid a visit to Jr Mehmood at his Mumbai residence.

Jr Mehmood (67) has been featured in over 200 films in different languages.

Also Read | Kanye West's Is Having a 'Great Time' With Wife Bianca Censori, Has No Plans of Returning US From Dubai Vacation.

He is best known for movies like 'Brahmachari' (1968), 'Mera Naam Joker' (1970), 'Parvarish' (1977), and 'Do Aur Do Paanch' (1980). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)