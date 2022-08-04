Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi is no more.

On Thursday morning, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Instagram and shared the unfortunate news.

Also Read | Greta Gerwig Birthday: 7 Best Red Carpet Appearances Made By the ‘Frances Ha’ Actress.

He dropped a picture of Mithilesh and wrote, "RIP Mithileshji."

Reportedly, Mithilesh Chaturvedi died on August 3 after suffering a cardiac ailment. His son-in-law Ashish, too, mourned the demise by penning an emotional note on Facebook.

Also Read | Garfield Release Date Announced! Sony Pictures Confirm Chris Pratt's Film to Arrive in Theatres on February 16, 2024.

"Aap duniya ke sabse ache pita the, aapne mujhe dhamaad nhi balki ek pbete ki tara prem diya. Bhagwan aapki aatma ko shanti pradan kare (You were the best father in the world, you gave me love like your own son)," Ashish posted, adding a few images of the late actor.

After learning about the death, netizens paid their heartfelt condolences.

"Well-known theatre and film actor #MithileshChaturvedi passes away after suffering heart ailment. May his departed soul rest in peace," a social media user tweeted.

"Sad news, rest in peace sir," another one wrote.

Mithilesh Chaturvedi had acted in films like 'Koi Mil Gaya', 'Asoka', 'Gadar Ek Prem Katha', and 'Ready' among many others.

According to reports, the actor also bagged a web series titled 'Talli Jodd'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)