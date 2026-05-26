Entertainment News | Veteran Actor Ramakant Daima Dies at 69

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Ramakant Daayama, who passed away at the age of 69 on May 26, 2026, following a prolonged illness.

The news of his demise was shared by actor and close friend Shubhangi Latkar through an emotional social media tribute.

Also Read | 'Chak De! India' Actor Ramakant Daayama Dies at 69; Shubhangi Latkar Remembers Him as a 'Beautiful Soul'.

Remembered for his work across films, television, theatre, and digital platforms, Daayama was widely respected for bringing authenticity and emotional depth to character-driven performances. He was known for his roles in 'Chak De! India', 'Dhanak', and the acclaimed web series 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.'

In her heartfelt note, Latkar described the late actor as "a truly beautiful soul" and someone she deeply admired both personally and professionally.

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"Today, we lost a truly beautiful soul... and I am simply speechless," she wrote, adding, "Ramakant Daima was not just a dear friend and family friend to me, but someone I deeply admired and respected."

Recalling his personality and artistic spirit, she added, "Full of life, warmth, and energy. He truly knew how to enjoy life despite every challenge. A spontaneous dancer, a soulful singer, a brilliant actor, and for me, a wise advisor whose words always carried meaning."

Latkar also reflected on Daima's resilience during his prolonged health struggles. "He may have looked tiny in appearance, but he was one of the strongest and most courageous people I have known," she wrote.

The actor further revealed that the two had been planning to collaborate again on a Hindi play and a stage presentation of poetry.

"We had so many unfinished plans. After years, I had truly wished to work with him again. We had decided to do a beautiful Hindi play together. When I requested him, he smiled and said, 'Let me get well soon.' We had even planned to present selected beautiful poems together on stage. That dream, too, now remains unfinished," she wrote,

Concluding her tribute, Latkar wrote, "Some losses leave behind a silence that words fail to express. Today feels like one of those days. You will be deeply missed, Ramakant ji. Your warmth, your courage, your art, and your beautiful spirit will always remain alive in our hearts. May your soul rest in peace."

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Daayama most recently appeared in the award-winning short film 'Thursday Special' alongside Anubha Fatehpuria.

The film was presented by acclaimed filmmakers Shoojit Sircar and Vikramaditya Motwane.

The actor was the father of actor and digital creator Yashaswini Daayama, recognised for her performances in 'Dear Zindagi' and the web series 'Adulting.' (ANI)

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