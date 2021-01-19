New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): National Award-winning filmmaker John Matthew Matthan revealed during a virtual 'In-Conversation' session that the sequel to his acclaimed Aamir Khan-starrer 'Sarfarosh' will be dedicated to the Indian CRPF personnel while focusing on the issue of country's internal security with a more "realistic" approach.

The virtual 'In-Conversation' session was held at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) titled 'DO YOU HAVE IT?' with film journalist Faridoon Shahriyar. John Mathew Matthan who was the chairperson of IFFI 51 Indian Panorama Jury revealed details about 'Sarfarosh 2' and said, it is about the internal security of India. "It shows how India's security stands strong in spite of various problems". He informed that he is dedicating the movie to the CRPF personnel, who bear the brunt of these problems.

The ace film-maker further added, "I think a writer or director should be sensitive about society. You can put across your point without being offensive to anyone."

Highlighting the iterative process which he underwent while writing the script of 'Sarfarosh 2', Matthan said, "I wrote the script of Sarfarosh 2 for about 5-6 times, before finalizing it. When I wrote the script, I looked at its criticism and kept it aside."

He further revealed, "After 5-6 months, I started writing it again and came across new potholes. This is actually the fifth script of Sarfarosh-2 which has been finalized".

Released in 1999, Sarfarosh revolved around an honest police officer Ajay Singh Rathod (Aamir), whose life takes a turn when he uncovers a huge conspiracy while investigating arms smuggling in Rajasthan.

Speaking about 'Sarfarosh', the maker of more than 200 films said, "Songs have a purpose in movies. At the time when this movie was made, music was a big component in terms of revenue. I did not like the idea of having two romantic songs in the film."

Reflecting on the songs of the film, he revealed that the much-admired ghazal 'Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya' was significant because it conveyed a dual message. It threw light on the India-Pakistan situation, apart from adding to the love story.

Talking in the same context, he said, that in present times, a film-maker is not compelled to keep romantic songs as it is not a marketing requirement anymore. "Now, when I make Sarfarosh 2, I may keep lesser number of songs."

Another subject of liking for the veteran film-maker other than films is the evolution of religion and how it has impacted the human race as a whole. He said that he feels life has become much easier now with access to the internet.

Speaking about his experience as Jury-Chairman for Indian Panaroma, he said, "I saw 180 films and realized how diverse we are". He added India is a bubbling active democracy. "This is a country to be embraced and loved".

Shri Matthan has won the National Film Award for the film 'Sarfarosh' (1999), which he directed and produced and for which he wrote the story-screenplay as well. (ANI)

