New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Veteran Bollywood writer-director Sagar Sarhadi passed away on Monday morning at his Mumbai residence. He was 88 when he breathed his last.

The ace filmmaker, who was not keeping well for the last few months due to health issues, breathed his last at his Mumbai residence. He had earlier reportedly been admitted to the ICU of a cardiac care hospital, following a heart problem. His last rites will be performed later today.

Sagar Sarhadi, whose real name was Ganga Sagar Talwar was born in Abbottabad, now in Pakistan, in the year 1933. He was a veteran member of IPTA who introduced exemplary performers like Farooque Shaikh and Shabana Azmi in his inter-collegiate theatre competitions for colleges like Khalsa and St Xavier's in the late 60s and early 70s.

Sarhadi, one of the finest storytellers in the Hindi film industry had penned scripts for movies like 'Kabhi Kabhi', 'Silsila', 'Noori', and the Hrithik Roshan debutant 'Kaho Na Pyar Hai', among others that went to become blockbusters. He had produced and directed the 1882 movie 'Bazar' and had also written few serials for TV and stage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)