Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): Power couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made their way to Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paparazzi, the actors were seen making their way towards the airport entrance. Vicky wore a beige blazer with matching pants and was seen sporting a small ponytail.

While Katrina looked beautiful in a floral gown.

Apart from them, Shahid Kapoor was also spotted at the airport.

Acing the casual look with a latex jacket.

Earlier today, to add a musical touch to pre-wedding celebrations, singers Sukhwinder Singh, Udit Narayan, Pritam Chakraborty, Neeti Mohan and Monali Thakur arrived in Jamnagar.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika have already begun in Jamnagar.

From Pop sensation Rihanna's performance to a special drone show, Ambani's three-day pre-wedding festivities are going to be a grand affair.

From Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to famous sports personalities like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, who's who from different fields has arrived to attend the lavish celebrations.

On Friday, ace shuttler Saina Nehwal offered a glimpse of the Day 1 schedule which seems to be pretty exciting.

Taking to Instagram, Saina shared a picture of a card on her stories which is the entire day's schedule.

The picture was captioned as, "Friday 1st March 2024, 11:00 AM Onwards Celebratory welcome brunch at the hotel."

The events on Day 1 kickstarted at 5.30 pm, with 'An Evening in Everland at the Conservatory', which will have 'Elegant Cocktail' as the dress code for the guests, followed by welcome speeches by the family.

It was followed by 'Cirque De Soleil', which is described as "a spectacle of extraordinary performances", followed by 'Vantara Show' which is described as "Marvel at the beauty of the Animal kingdom".Post the Vantara Show, the grand pre-wedding festivities will feature a special 'Drone Show', about which an official release stated "watch the sky come alive with a never seen before dazzling display".

Followed by a special performance by Rihanna. The picture described the performance as "Join the Euphoria as Rihanna performs in India for the first time."

Day 1 ended with Dinner and an Afterparty, "a perfect end to a magical evening."

Wait for the pictures and videos from day 2 of pre-wedding celebrations. (ANI)

