Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently enjoying their vacation in New York. The couple is also indulging themselves in other activities and making their vacation memorable. Katrina had tried her hand at bowling and shared a glimpse of her weekend while Vicky also made time to catch up with his friends from college.

On Sunday, the 'Masaan' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a photo with his college mates where he can be seen posing with them.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Batch 2005".

Currently, Vicky and Katrina went to Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant named Sona and shared a photgraph where they can be seen smiling and posing with a member of the restaurant.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen in 'Govinda Nam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Apart from this, he has untitled movie by Laxman Utekar starring Sara Ali Khan in his kitty. (ANI)

