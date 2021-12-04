Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): As Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's rumoured wedding day inches closer, various details regarding the festivities, which are speculated to last from December 7 to December 9, are being unveiled gradually.

The latest information to be unravelled is the number of guests invited for the occasion along with the bride and groom's arrival date at the said venue, which is Six Senses Fort Barwar in Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan.

Also Read | Tadap: Ahan Shetty Talks About Being Directed by Milan Luthria in His Latest Movie, Says 'He Gave Me Freedom to Act'.

A source has revealed that the guestlist for the wedding has been finalised to 120 members and also that Vicky and Katrina will be arriving at the venue on December 6.

Previously a source had told that among the members invited for the wedding are filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, and director Anand Tiwari.

Also Read | Alec Baldwin Slams George Clooney on His Response to Rust Shooting Incident Regarding Gun Safety on Film Sets.

Earlier today, it was reported that several Dharamshalas have been booked in Chauth Ka Barwada, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan for bouncers and security personnel for the wedding.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Sawai Madhopur's district administration held a meeting to discuss the law and order arrangements ahead of the high-profile wedding.

Crowd-controlling measures and other security arrangements for the celebrities were discussed by the officials in the presence of District Collector Rajendra Kishan, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh, ADM Suraj Singh Negi, and representatives of the event company.

Apart from this, it's reported that Katrina's mehendi has been ordered from Sojat, Rajasthan and that seven white horses are to be selected for Vicky's grand entry. It has also been reported that the couple will first have a registered wedding in Mumbai before taking off for the celebrations in Rajasthan.

The star couple, who are fondly called ViKat by their fans, has no stone unturned to make sure that the wedding celebrations are spectacular, and yet intensely private.

The duo has been spotted together at several events and occasions. Recently, she made an appearance at a special screening of Vicky's film 'Sardar Udham'.

Vicky and Katrina's romance rumours started after the 'Sooryavanshi' actor, in Karan Johar's popular TV show, said that she would like to work with Vicky and that they would look good together. On hearing this, Vicky was completely flattered and made a gesture of fainting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)