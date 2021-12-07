Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 7 (ANI): The wedding festivities of celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have begun in Rajasthan.

Interestingly, a picture of the welcome note for guests attending the big fat wedding has been doing the rounds on the internet since Tuesday afternoon.

"You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together, while your journey through scenic villages and roads.Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure," the note read.

In the note, the wedding organisers have requested the invitees not to post any pictures related to the festivities on social media.

"Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure! We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events. We can't wait to see you! Regards, Shaadi Squad," the note further read.

Vicky and Katrina will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9. (ANI)

