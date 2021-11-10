Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal will be seen unleashing his adventurous side in the upcoming episode of 'Into the Wild with Bear Grylls'.

On Wednesday, the makers shared the trailer of the episode, in which Vicky can be seen exploring the mighty Indian ocean.

It was not at all easy for Vicky to be a part of the episode as he had a 'fear of swimming.'

Talking about the same, Vicky said, "It was a wonderful experience going on this survival expedition with the world-famous adventurer Bear Grylls. If it wasn't for him, I would have not been able to defeat my fear of swimming in this vast ocean. This journey also marks an incredibly significant chapter in my life as I was able to overcome and conquer one of my many fears. The thought of being in the middle of an ocean and not having a floor beneath you is not easy, but Bear's constant motivation and determination has helped me rise out of this triumphantly."

'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls' is an innovative format inspired by Man vs Wild, one of the most-watched wilderness survival television series globally. The episode featuring Vicky Kaushal will be out on discovery+ on November 12. (ANI)

