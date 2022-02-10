Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal, on Thursday night, treated fans with a new selife.

In the image, he can be seen flaunting his bearded look while standing against a yellow light.

"Long time no selfie," he captioned the post.

Vicky's latest selfie has garnered several likes and comments.

"You are so handsome," a social media user wrote.

"Wow. Wow. Can't take my eyes off you," another one commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's new film. (ANI)

