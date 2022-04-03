Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): On the 108th birth anniversary of Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, actor Vicky Kaushal paid a heartfelt tribute to him.

Taking to Instagram Story, Vicky shared a picture of the Field Marshal, who's popularly known as 'Sam Bahadur' (Sam the Brave).

"Remembering Sam Bahadur," he captioned the post, adding a few hands-folded emojis.

Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, widely known as Sam Bahadur, led the Indian Army in the 1971 war, when the Pakistan Army was brought to its knees in a matter of just 13 days, with nearly 93,000 soldiers and government officials surrendering.

Interestingly, Vicky will be seen headling Field Marshal's biopic, which is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh are also a part of the film. (ANI)

