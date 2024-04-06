Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal has wrapped up the Wai schedule of his upcoming film 'Chhava'.

On Saturday, Vicky took to Instagram and shared a picture showing a pool tub next to a tennis court.

"What a schedule this has been! Wrap on Wai...gearing up for the next one. Chhava," he captioned the post.

Laxman Utekar's Chhava, a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, marks the first collaboration between actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

While Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, in the film.

Rashmika recently finished shooting for her part in the film.

After wrapping up the film, she took to Instagram and gave a shout out to the team.

Thanking Laxman and Vicky for being excellent collaborators on set, Rashmika wrote, "@laxman.utekar sir... I just wonder how can a man handle such a big set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise."

"Sir you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could've even thought about this and I truly wonder how, and not just me. The whole country will wonder how.. but watching those visuals make me tear up.. you've gotten a performance out of me that I am excited for the world to watch," she wrote.

Addressing Vicky as Maharaj, Rashmika said she had a great time sharing the screen with the actor.

"It's been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding. You are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. Mom has told me to convey regards to you (sic)" she added.

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024. (ANI)

