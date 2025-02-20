Panaji (Goa) [India], February 20 (ANI): Historical period drama 'Chhaava', which stars Vicky Kaushal and Akshaye Khanna, has now been declared tax-free in the state of Goa.

The decision comes shortly after the Madhya Pradesh government made a similar announcement on occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant took to his X account on Thursday to share the announcement.

He wrote, "It gives me pleasure to announce that the movie Chhaava, based on the life and sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will be tax-free in Goa. The movie, exploring the valor and courage of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for Dev, Desh, and Dharma, played by Vicky Kaushal, is bringing the glorious history to the screen. The sacrifice of the second Chhatrapati of the Hindavi Swarajya, who valiantly fought against the Mughals and the Portuguese, is an inspiration for all of us."

Meanwhile, the film, directed by Laxman Utekar, has been performing strongly at the box office since its release on February 14. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Chhaava' crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Adarsh shared, "200 NOT OUT: CHHAAVA IS SENSATIONAL... RECORD HOLD IN MAHARASHTRA... Chhaava makes a grand entry into the Rs 200 crore Club, aided by the #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharajJayanti holiday boost on Wednesday [Day 6]."

The film collected over Rs 30 crore on Wednesday alone, nearly matching its Valentine's Day opening numbers.

Maharashtra has emerged as the strongest market for Chhaava, with Rajasthan and West Bengal also recording increased footfalls mid-week.

The film, a period drama, portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Vicky Kaushal impressing audiences with his role as the Maratha ruler.

The film also features Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. (ANI)

