London [UK], September 11 (ANI): As Britain got its new monarch - King Charles - III, people across the world have been curious to know more about him. Perhaps, that's why he was trending on Twitter for quite some time and amidst all this a video of him getting "irritated" during his proclamation has now gone viral!

During the ceremony that officially proclaimed him the King, King Charles was caught in action as he was seen grimacing and gesturing toward royal attendants.

Also Read | Sidhu Moosewala Death Row: Bollywood Actor Salman Khan Was on Target List of Bishnoi Gang, Says Punjab DGP.

Moments before he officially took over the reins of monarchy in Britain on Saturday by signing the Accession Proclamation, he was caught on camera giving signals to the staff present there to clear the desk where he was to ink his name on the documents.

Netizens thought he was "irritated". Check out the video here:

Also Read | The Kapil Sharma Show: Chandrachur Singh Confesses That His Son Is a Huge Fan of the Show!.

https://twitter.com/BuckieDim/status/1568638996732837889

Many on the internet found this video hilarious. A user wrote, "As Camilla pretends it's not happening ....lol"

Others thought that his concern was justified considering there was little space for him to keep his papers. "Practically there was little space to manoeuvre the paper. It was the duty of staff to ensure it," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, Australia on Sunday proclaimed King Charles III as the head of state, the first new monarch in 70 years.

The proclamation was made by Australia's Governor-General David Hurley at the nation's parliament in Canberra. A series of proclamation ceremonies will also take place across state parliaments in the country, reported CNN.

King Charles-III was proclaimed as the new monarch of England on Saturday after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday.

Born on November 14, 1948, Charles was the first child of Elizabeth and Philip, then the princess and prince. At the age of 19, he formally became the Prince of Wales on July 1, 1969.

He married Lady Diana Spencer on July 29, 1981, and became the first royal heir since 1660 to marry an English woman.

In August 1996, Diana and Charles went their separate ways and got legally divorced.

After Diana's demise in a car accident, Charles remarried Camilla Parker Bowles in April 2005. Soon, the couple got the royal title of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)