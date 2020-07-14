Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI): Ahead of the trailer release of her much-awaited biographical drama 'Shakuntala Devi,' actor Vidya Balan on Tuesday shared an intriguing clip from the movie. By sharing the clip, the actor teased the trailer of the movie which will be out on Wednesday.

The 'Kahaani' actor shared an intriguing clip from the movie as she teased the trailer of the much-awaited film on Instagram. The short clip starts as it features a monochromatic shot of the real Shakuntala Devi who is seen teaching mathematics in a classroom who then transforms into Vidya Balan striking the same pose as the former. It runs with a message, "who created a Guinness world record for 13-digit multiplication in 28 seconds?"

As the video progresses, Vidya answers in the voice-over, " Myself Shakuntala... Are you ready to be friends with my best friend Mathematics?" which follows with kids shouting in unison, "Yes!"

The video read," Get ready to meet the genius from real to reel."

The 'Mission Mangal' actor captioned the post as," VerifiedReel ~ Real. Meet #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime July 31, on @primevideoin. Trailer out tomorrow!"

Helmed by Anu Menon, the story revolves around the journey of the real-life genius Shakuntala Devi, known as 'human-computer' and 'mental calculator' for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations on her fingertips.

The movie will also see other stars like Sanya Malhotra and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles. Shakuntala Devi' will be released on July 31 on Amazon Prime. (ANI)

