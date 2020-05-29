Entertainment News | Vidya Balan's Shortfilm 'Natkhat' to Premiere at 'We Are One' Online Film Festival

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Two days after dropping the first look of her upcoming short film 'Natkhat,' actor Vidya Balan on Friday announced the world premiere of the short film at the 'We Are One' online film festival.

Balan took to Instagram to share that the short film will be premiered on June 2 at 4.30 PM as per Indian Standard Time.

"Does a story have the power to change us? Watch #Natkhat to find out on Tuesday, 2 June 2020 at 4:30 PM IST at @tribeca #WeAreOne," she wrote in the caption.

Balan also shared the screening link in her Instagram bio and asked her fans to follow it.

World's top 20 film festivals including Cannes, Tribeca, Mumbai Film Festival and others have joined hands for the 10-day-long digital film event 'We Are One: A Global Film Festival' to stream on YouTube to treat cinema lovers across the globe.

The online film festival started streaming from May 29 and will continue till June 7. (ANI)

