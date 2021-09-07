Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Actor Vidyut Jammwal will pay a special tribute to 'Bigg Boss 13' winner late Sidharth Shukla on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Vidyut posted a picture of Sidharth and informed his followers that he will go live on Instagram on September 8 at 1 pm to talk about the latter, who recently died of a heart attack.

"A Tribute : The way I knew #SidharthShukla. Going live on Instagram tomorrow at 1 pm," he wrote.

Vidyut was also present at Sidharth's funeral to pay his last respects.

Vidyut and Sidharth were good friends. They both started their career as models before venturing into acting. They even used to train together at a gym. (ANI)

