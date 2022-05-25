Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were photographed outside Mizu restaurant, in Mumbai, after dinner on Tuesday, May 24.

The duo will feature in the boxing drama 'Liger' and it is one of Vijay's most anticipated films because it marks his Bollywood debut.

Vijay appeared to be wary of the photographers as the duo exited Mizu restaurant. They both shared a warm hug after posing for the paparazzi.

Vijay and Ananya were both dressed to the nines.

Ananya looked stunning in a lacey light orange corset style top and high-waisted blue denim. She wore her hair in a bun and was accessorised with hoop earrings.

Vijay, on the other hand, looked dapper in a white T-shirt with a grey shrug and blue denim.

Vijay also posed with his fans and admirers and clicked selfies with them.

The film, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Puri Jagannadh, began production in 2019 and is now scheduled to open in theatres on August 25, 2022. (ANI)

