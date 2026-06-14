Entertainment News | Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Grant Scholarships to 180 Top School Kids from Achampet Mandal

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14 (ANI): Actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to launch the first round of merit scholarships for the first and second rank holders from classes nine and ten in 44 government schools across Achampet Mandal on Sunday at Thummanpet.

Vijay Deverakonda shared the list of students receiving scholarships from his foundation as a part of the pledge that the actor shared after his wedding with Rashmika Mandanna in Udaipur earlier this year.

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Writing on his X handle, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "We are on our way to Thummanpet. The little village where my Father was born. In February, Rashmika and I had announced the beginning of a little dream of ours. To reward all the hardworking students of 9th and 10th grade from Achampet Mandal of Telangana. Here is a list of the 180 kids who made their parents proud."

https://x.com/TheDeverakonda/status/2066017409824374886

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Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members. The newlyweds also hosted a grand wedding reception, with many well-known names from the film industry and the political circle in attendance.

On the work front, Deverakonda will be next seen in the film Ranabaali. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series.

The project also features Rashmika Mandanna and international actor Arnold Vosloo in a key role, adding further global appeal to the ensemble cast.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026. (ANI)

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