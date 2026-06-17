Entertainment News | Vijay Deverakonda, Tilak Varma, Mohammed Siraj Among Others Receive TCA Legal Notice over Alleged TG20 Association

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17 (ANI): The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has issued legal notices to actors Vijay Deverakonda and Venkatesh, as well as cricketers Tilak Varma, Ambati Rayudu and Mohammed Siraj, over their reported association with the proposed TG20 League, alleging that the tournament lacks approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

According to the notice, the TCA has alleged that the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) is conducting business with corporate entities without BCCI authorisation and that promoting the proposed TG20 League without such approval amounts to an offence. The association has raised concerns over the league's regulatory status and the potential implications of celebrity endorsements.

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As of now, neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Venkatesh has publicly responded to the legal notices or the allegations made by the TCA.

The development comes at a time when both actors are occupied with major film projects. Venkatesh is currently shooting for 'Adarsha Kutumbam,' directed by Trivikram.

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Vijay Deverakonda, meanwhile, is busy with director Rahul Sankrityan's historical action drama 'Ranabaali,' which is slated for a theatrical release on September 11, 2026. The actor is also simultaneously working on Rowdy Janardhana, a rural mass entertainer directed by Ravi Kiran Kola.

Ranabaali is being produced by Y. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers in association with T-Series. (ANI)

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