Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, South superstar Vijay Deverakonda wished his fans and shared a glimpse of the puja from his house.

On Sunday, Vijay posted a picture with his family members on Instagram and captioned it, "Happy Sankranti."

Also Read | R'Bonney Gabriel Crowned Miss Universe, Beauty Queen Also the First First Filipino-American To Be Crowned Miss USA.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnbTejBrTdo/

The picture features Vijay along with his parents and brother. Dressed in traditional clothes, the Deverakonda family was seen performing the puja in the frame.

Also Read | Selfiee Motion Poster Out! Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Film To Release on February 24.

'Arjun Reddy' fame Vijay marked his Bollywood debut in Puri Jagganadh's directorial 'Liger', opposite Ananya Panday, in 2021. Produced by Dharma Productions, Vijay hogged the limelight during the promotions of 'Liger' across different states. But the movie tanked at the box office.

Vijay announced his new project, which will be helmed by 'Jersey' fame director Gowtam Tinnanuri, on Friday. From the posters, it seemed, Vijay will be playing the role of a tough cop.

Apart from work, Vijay hits the headlines for his rumoured relationship with south star Rashmika Mandanna. They were reportedly vacationing in the Maldives last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)